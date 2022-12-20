comscore Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched in India: Price, specifications
Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, Infinix Zero 20 launched in India: Price, specs, more

The company claims that Infinix Zero Ultra can charge the entire battery in mere 11 minutes with 180W fast charging.

  • The two smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart from December 25 at 12 pm.
  • Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.
  • Infinix Zero 20 features a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 60MP selfie camera.
Infinix Zero Ultra

Infinix launched its Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 in India today. The highlights of Infinix Zero Ultra include its 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 primary sensor that supports OIS, MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and 180W Thunder charging support. The company claims that it can charge the entire battery in mere 11 minutes. It is the first smartphone in the country to do so. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch in India on December 20: Expected specs, price and more

Infinix Zero 20, on the other hand, comes with 60MP front-facing camera, and MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with 200-megapixel camera to launch in India in December

Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 prices in India, availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra is launched in one single storage variant. It offers 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 29,999. It comes in Coslight Sliver and Genesis Noir colour variants. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 5G first sale is live: Check price, offers, and specs

Infinix Zero 20, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 15,999. It is launched in Green Fantasy, Glitter Gold, and Space Grey colour variants.

The two smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart from December 25 at 12 pm.

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G features a curved display that houses a punch-hole camera at the top. It comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness and a 460Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Infinix Zero Ultra might run on Android 12-based XOS 12 custom skin.

For photography, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 200MP rear camera that supports OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Infinix Zero Ultra comes with a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the handset is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 180W fast charging. It will feature a Type-C port for charging.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 60MP front facing camera that supports OIS in videos.

As for the battery, the smartphone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It runs on Android 12-based XOS 12 custom skin out of the box.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 6:45 PM IST
