comscore Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch in India tomorrow: Expected specifications, price and more
News

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch in India on December 20: Expected specs, price and more

Mobiles

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, and a 200MP triple rear camera setup.

Highlights

  • Infinix Zero Ultra might be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 180W fast charging.
  • Infinix Zero Ultra will be available for purchase on Flipkart.
  • Infinix Zero Ultra is likely to be the most expensive Infinix smartphone in India and might cost you around Rs 45,000.
Untitled design - 2022-12-19T141624.516

Infinix Zero Ultra

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G smartphone is set to launch in India tomorrow i.e. December 20. The highlights of the high-end Infinix Zero Ultra include 180W fast charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and a 200 MP camera. The Ultra model is likely to be the most expensive Infinix handset in India. As per the microsite, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with 200-megapixel camera to launch in India in December

In addition to this, Infinix Zero 20 will also launch tomorrow. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 5G first sale is live: Check price, offers, and specs

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G expected specifications

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is expected to come with a curved display that houses a punch-hole camera at the top. It is likely to feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness and a 460Hz touch sampling rate.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It is expected to offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Infinix Zero Ultra might run on Android 12-based XOS 12 custom skin.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 200MP rear camera that supports OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Infinix Zero Ultra might come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the handset might be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 180W fast charging. It will feature a Type-C port for charging.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G expected India pricing

The Infinix Zero Ultra is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 45,000 in India. As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will be available in White and Black colour options.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 4:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 19, 2022 4:23 PM IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

