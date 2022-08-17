Infinix Zero Ultra 5G was in the news almost a month back revealing the phone’s fast charging technology and price range for the Indian market. Now, the device is back in the news, this time, the phone’s key details, including its specs and release timeline has been leaked. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 launches in India with a 90Hz display and massive 6,000mAh battery

The tipster Paras Guglani has shared the key specifications of the upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. Additionally, a Nigerian Youtube Channel named Tech Arena24 (via) has shared the phone's camera and design details.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Key Specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is said to be a mid-budget flagship from the company that will come with a curved display, impressive cameras on paper, and crazy fast charging support.

As per the tipster, the Zero Ultra 5G will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Since it is quoted as a flagship, it may come with a faster RAM and storage type such as UFS 3.1, however, there’s no information on the same as of yet.

Besides the chipset, the device will also flaunt a curved panel. It is said to be a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display, which may have a high refresh rate support. The screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

Other than the above details, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is said to come with a 200MP primary camera. This will be the first for Infinix and will be rare in the aforementioned price range. The main lens will likely be accompanied by two more sensors, likely a telephoto lens and a macro lens.

One of the other major features of the phone will be the fast charging support. The Zero Ultra 5G is tipped to come with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 180W Thunder Charge technology. We can expect it to boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have XOS on top of it.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G India launch timeline, Price range

Apart from these highlights, the smartphone is said to launch in two color options. It is expected to launch either in September or October this year. The device is expected to initially debut in India.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G could launch for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 price rage.