comscore Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch with a curved display, 200MP cameras, and 180W FC
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5g To Launch With A 6 7 Curved Display And Dimensity 920 Soc
News

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch with a 6.7 curved display and Dimensity 920 SoC

Mobiles

More details for Infinix's upcoming smartphone have been revealed. But this time around, Infinix is said to launch a mid-budget flagship smartphone with 180W fast charging and 200MP cameras.

Infinix Zero Ultra 180W

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G was in the news almost a month back revealing the phone’s fast charging technology and price range for the Indian market. Now, the device is back in the news, this time, the phone’s key details, including its specs and release timeline has been leaked. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 launches in India with a 90Hz display and massive 6,000mAh battery

The tipster Paras Guglani has shared the key specifications of the upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. Additionally, a Nigerian Youtube Channel named Tech Arena24 (via) has shared the phone’s camera and design details. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD to go on sale today: Check price, specs, offers

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Key Specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is said to be a mid-budget flagship from the company that will come with a curved display, impressive cameras on paper, and crazy fast charging support. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 to launch on August 17 in India

As per the tipster, the Zero Ultra 5G will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Since it is quoted as a flagship, it may come with a faster RAM and storage type such as UFS 3.1, however, there’s no information on the same as of yet.

Besides the chipset, the device will also flaunt a curved panel. It is said to be a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display, which may have a high refresh rate support. The screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

Other than the above details, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is said to come with a 200MP primary camera. This will be the first for Infinix and will be rare in the aforementioned price range. The main lens will likely be accompanied by two more sensors, likely a telephoto lens and a macro lens.

One of the other major features of the phone will be the fast charging support. The Zero Ultra 5G is tipped to come with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 180W Thunder Charge technology. We can expect it to boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have XOS on top of it.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G India launch timeline, Price range

Apart from these highlights, the smartphone is said to launch in two color options. It is expected to launch either in September or October this year. The device is expected to initially debut in India.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G could launch for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 price rage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 6:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top TWS earbuds under Rs 20,000 include LG Tone Free, AirPods 3
Photo Gallery
Top TWS earbuds under Rs 20,000 include LG Tone Free, AirPods 3
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G tipped to launch with Curved display

Mobiles

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G tipped to launch with Curved display

Unable to download a book on Amazon Kindle? This could be the reason

News

Unable to download a book on Amazon Kindle? This could be the reason

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 2

Entertainment

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 2

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Unable to download a book on Amazon Kindle? This could be the reason

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 2

BMW Motorrad launches four new bikes in India: Check price, features, more

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999