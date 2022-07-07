comscore Infinix Zero Ultra to launch with 180W Thunder Charge technology in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Zero Ultra To Launch Soon In India With 180w Thunder Charge Technology
News

Infinix Zero Ultra to launch soon in India with 180W Thunder Charge technology

Mobiles

The Infinix Zero Ultra is expected to succeed the Zero 5G in India. It is tipped to launch for under Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Infinix Zero Ultra 180W

Infinix is one of the brands that’s trying to bring crazy technology to smartphones. Last year, the brand introduced its 160W fast charging technology that was able to charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 100 percent in just 10 minutes. Recently, the company announced another solution, a much faster 180W Thunder Charge technology. This technology is said to be implemented in limited Infinix devices. Now, as per a new report, Infinix could bring this technology in its Infinix Zero Ultra smartphone. And what’s great is that the phone is said to launch in India as well. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 5G launch set for July 8 in India: Check specs

Infinix Zero Ultra could launch with 180W Thunder Charge technology

According to Paras Guglani (via TechYorker), the Infinix Zero Ultra will soon debut in the Indian market. It is said to be the first premium phone by Infinix in the Indian market. The device is said to arrive with the 180W fast charging solution. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Play quick review: Potential go-to daily driver on budget

This 180W fast charging technology is claimed to charge a 4,500mAh battery up to 50 percent in just 4 minutes. Although this technology will charge the device at a faster speed of 8C, the temperatures are said to be maintained, as per Infinix. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Turbo goes on sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, sale offers, specs

Infinix Zero Ultra Price in India

The Zero Ultra, which will come with this technology, is tipped to launch between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 price range in India. It is tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant.

It appears that the Zero Ultra will be the brand’s special edition phone, coming with a good specs sheet. However, not all details are known about the device. Other details including the phone’s display, cameras, and chipset are unknown. But we expect more details to surface in the coming weeks.

Sometime back this year, Infinix announced the Zero 5G smartphone. It appears that the Zero Ultra will succeed the Zero 5G by offering better specs.

The Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India for Rs. 20,000 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 Soc and boasts a 48MP triple camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support. The device debuted with Android 11 out of the box .

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 3:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to download e-Aadhaar Card online
How To
How to download e-Aadhaar Card online
Redmi K50i 5G: Price, Specs, Sale details leaked

Mobiles

Redmi K50i 5G: Price, Specs, Sale details leaked

Xiaomi's 8 anniversary sale is now live in India: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi's 8 anniversary sale is now live in India: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Asus ROG Phone 6: Five features that make this Rs 71,999 phone a powerhouse

Photo Gallery

Asus ROG Phone 6: Five features that make this Rs 71,999 phone a powerhouse

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design revealed: Here's how it looks

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design revealed: Here's how it looks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infinix Zero Ultra to launch with 180W Thunder Charge technology

Redmi K50i 5G: Price, Specs, Sale details leaked

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design revealed: Here's how it looks

Xiaomi s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition launched in India: Check details

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999