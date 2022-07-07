Infinix is one of the brands that’s trying to bring crazy technology to smartphones. Last year, the brand introduced its 160W fast charging technology that was able to charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 100 percent in just 10 minutes. Recently, the company announced another solution, a much faster 180W Thunder Charge technology. This technology is said to be implemented in limited Infinix devices. Now, as per a new report, Infinix could bring this technology in its Infinix Zero Ultra smartphone. And what’s great is that the phone is said to launch in India as well. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 5G launch set for July 8 in India: Check specs

Infinix Zero Ultra could launch with 180W Thunder Charge technology

According to Paras Guglani (via TechYorker), the Infinix Zero Ultra will soon debut in the Indian market. It is said to be the first premium phone by Infinix in the Indian market. The device is said to arrive with the 180W fast charging solution. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Play quick review: Potential go-to daily driver on budget

This 180W fast charging technology is claimed to charge a 4,500mAh battery up to 50 percent in just 4 minutes. Although this technology will charge the device at a faster speed of 8C, the temperatures are said to be maintained, as per Infinix. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Turbo goes on sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, sale offers, specs

Infinix Zero Ultra Price in India

The Zero Ultra, which will come with this technology, is tipped to launch between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 price range in India. It is tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant.

It appears that the Zero Ultra will be the brand’s special edition phone, coming with a good specs sheet. However, not all details are known about the device. Other details including the phone’s display, cameras, and chipset are unknown. But we expect more details to surface in the coming weeks.

Sometime back this year, Infinix announced the Zero 5G smartphone. It appears that the Zero Ultra will succeed the Zero 5G by offering better specs.

The Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India for Rs. 20,000 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 Soc and boasts a 48MP triple camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support. The device debuted with Android 11 out of the box .