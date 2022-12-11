comscore Infinix Zero Ultra with 200-megapixel camera to launch in India in December
  • Infinix Zero Ultra With 200 Megapixel Camera To Launch In India In December
Infinix Zero Ultra with 200-megapixel camera to launch in India in December

While the launch of the Infinix Zero Ultra is happening later this month in India, the company unveiled the phone in October globally.

infinixzeroultra

Infinix will launch the Zero series in India later this month, but now we know the specifics. The company has revealed it will launch the Zero Ultra on December 20. Flipkart has put up a banner on the website, revealing that the next Infinix smartphone will be a 5G phone with specifications, such as a 200-megapixel camera on the rear system. The shopping website also revealed that the Infinix Zero Ultra will come alongside the Zero 20 smartphone, which will be a 4G phone instead. Also Read - Infinix Zero series to launch on December 20 in India: All you need to know

While the launch of the Infinix Zero Ultra is happening later this month in India, the company unveiled the phone in October globally. That is also why we are aware of the phone’s specifications. Unless Infinix decides to change a few things here and there, the Infinix Zero Ultra will likely come with the following specifications: Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with curved display, 200MP cameras, and 180W fast charging unveiled

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch curved display with an AMOLED panel, Full-HD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powering the phone will be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, paired with a Mali G68 GPU. There will be 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory on the phone, but you can use a microSD card to expand it. The phone runs Android 12-based XOS 12, but it should be eligible for an Android 13 upgrade in the future. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra to launch soon in India with 180W Thunder Charge technology

On the back of the phone, you get a 200-megapixel main camera inside a triple camera system. The other cameras include a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front of the phone with an LED flash. Keeping the lights on is a 4500mAh battery that comes with 180W Thunder Charge fast charging support. You get stereo speakers on the Infinix Zero Ultra. It is 8.76mm thick and weighs 231 grams.

Infinix Zero Ultra price

While the Indian price will be announced on December 20, Infinix launched the Zero Ultra at $520 for the single variant in the global market. That price translates to roughly Rs 42,500, making it a premium phone. It will come in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colours.

  • Published Date: December 11, 2022 12:17 PM IST
