Infinix Zero Ultra with curved display, 200MP cameras, and 180W fast charging unveiled

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G comes with 200MP cameras, 180W fast charging, and MediaTek's Dimensity 5G chipset.

  • Infinix Zero Ultra is one of the most expensive Infinix phones.
  • It comes with 200MP cameras with OIS support.
  • 180W fast charging is said to charge the device fully in 12 minutes.
Infinix Zero Ultra featured

Infinix has finally launched its much-rumored smartphone the Infinix Zero Ultra. The Zero Ultra comes as a unique offering when compared to other Infinix devices present in the market. It offers a 200MP camera, which is rare and the first for Infinix. Moreover, it also has a whopping 180W fast charging support that is expected to charge the device fully in about 12 minutes. Also Read - Infinix launches its first premium Android TV with 55-inch QLED display

The smartphone comes with a curved display and boasts a premium design. Owing to all this, it is one of the most expensive Infinix phones, priced above $500. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart

Infinix Zero Ultra price, colors, and availability.

The Infinix Zero Ultra is priced at $520, which is roughly Rs 42,400 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir color options. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launch in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108MP camera: Check specs, price

There’s no information as to its availability as of yet, but it should be available in select markets soon.

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications and features

The Infinix Zero Ultra sports a premium design and has a curved display. It has a large 6.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED panel has slim bezels and doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the rear, it has a glass back with a patterned design. This textured design appears to be only available in the White shade of the phone. One of the major highlights of the phone is its camera.

It has a triple camera system with a 200MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. The main lens has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. It is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. Upfront, it has a 32MP camera for taking selfie images.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is a mid-range chipset based on the 6nm fabrication. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 180W Thunder Charge technology. Thanks to this, the device is claimed to go from 0 percent to 100 percent in just 12 minutes of charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has XOS 12 on top of it.

As for connectivity, it has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GPS support. It also comes with an FM ratio and has a USB Type-C port for charging and for music via the provided adapter.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 10:44 AM IST
