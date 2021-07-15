iOS 14.7 update could rollout soon as Apple reveals all release notes

We have all seen iOS 15 and its promise of a more private as well as connected iPhone experience. However, before iOS 15 reaches your iPhone in September, Apple has planned one last major update to the old iOS 14. The iOS 14.7 update has been in beta testing for a while and based on the recent activities at Apple, it seems that this patch will be released soon to the public. Also Read - Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

Unlike the iOS 15 update, iOS 14.7 isn’t bringing major breakthrough features to the table. Instead, it is mostly fixing bugs and issues with the previous versions of iOS 14. It fixes the popular Wi-Fi disconnection issue along with fixes to the new lossless audio playback in Apple Music. Moreover, Apple is including support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack on the iPhone 12 series. Also Read - Apple now offers free AirPods with these MacBook, iPad models in India: How to avail the deal

iOS 14.7 update could release soon

If you are tormented by any of the bugs on the previous build of iOS 14.6 and are seeking the next update quickly, here are the release notes from Apple. Also Read - iMessage is not an app: India withdraws compliance letter sent to Apple

-MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

– Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Card user

– Home app adds the ability to manage timers on

– Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

– Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

– Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

– Dolby Atmos and Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

– Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

– Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

With iOS 14.7, Apple will be summarizing the iOS 14 development cycle and move over to the iOS 15 update. Of course, if the public version has bugs or issues, Apple will release fixes in the form of patches upon iOS 14.7.

iOS 15 is expected to be released around the same time as the next-gen iPhones for 2021. Expected to be either called iPhone 12S, or iPhone 13 (the latter more likely), this year’s model is expected to bring drastic changes to the display on both the standard and Pro models. The design is also expected to undergo some change for the vanilla versions.