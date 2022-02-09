comscore Apple says some iPhones recorded Siri interactions even when users opted out
iOS 15 bug shared Siri recordings with Apple even if users opted out, thankfully a fix is coming

Apple says that the iOS 15 bug was first introduced in iOS 15 and it automatically enabled the Improve Siri and Dictation setting for iPhone user.

Apple has released iOS 15.4 beta 2 for iPhones. This update fixes a critical iOS 15 bug that allowed iPhones to record and share some of Siri’s recordings with Apple even when users had opted out of doing so. Also Read - Apple turns iPhones into payment terminals with tap-to-pay feature

According to a ZDNet report, this bug was first introduced in iOS 15 and it automatically enabled the Improve Siri and Dictation setting for iPhone users. Now, enabling the Improve Siri and Dictation setting basically gave Apple the permission to record, store and review all of your conversations with its virtual assistant, that is, Siri. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro and more

When Apple discovered the bug, it rolled out a patch to fix it with iOS 15.2. This security patch turned off the Improve Siri & Dictation setting for the iPhone users. However, later it was discovered that the same bug enabled the setting for a “small portion” of iPhone users. On identifying the bug, the company started deleting the Siri recordings that it received from all affected devices. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar

“With iOS 15.2, we turned off the Improve Siri & Dictation setting for many Siri users while we fixed a bug introduced with iOS 15. This bug inadvertently enabled the setting for a small portion of devices,” Apple said in a statement to the publication. “Since identifying the bug, we stopped reviewing and are deleting audio received from all affected devices,” the company added.

There is no word on how many people were affected by this bug or how many recordings Apple received by this bug.

If you want to check if and what data you are sharing with Apple, you can head over to the Settings apps > Privacy scroll down > Analytics & Improvements > Toggle off Improve Siri & Dictation. If you want to ensure that no data from your iPhone is shared with Apple, you can turn off the Share iPhone Analytics toggle button in the Settings app.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 12:30 PM IST

