iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but iPhone users must wait

Apple is now rolling out iOS 16.2 RC, a version prior to the stable release, giving iPhone users several new enhancements. The end-to-end encryption is finally coming to iCloud backups with the release, along with several other security enhancements. But while those may be important for most iPhone users across the world, Indian users will finally receive support for 5G.

The latest iOS 16.2 Release Candidate, popularly known as iOS 16.2 RC, brings support for Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G, more than a month after Apple announced its 5G iPhone models would soon support 5G services of Indian carriers. Since only Airtel and Jio are rolling out 5G services, the update brings support for services from the two carriers. Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has not given a timeline for its 5G rollout yet and the company has likely not talked to manufacturers about the development of the software for its 5G services.

5G on iPhone

The eligible iPhone models that will support 5G in India include:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2022

Advanced Data Protection

Apple is ramping up device security with iOS 16.2, which brings end-to-end encryption for iCloud data. This means that your data saved in iCloud cannot be read or intercepted even by Apple, let alone third parties. Under Advanced Data Protection, Apple is also expanding the number of “data categories” that will use end-to-end encryption from 14 to 23.

These categories include iCloud Drive, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Safari bookmarks, Siri shortcuts, Voice Memos, Wallet Passes, Messages backups, and device backups. This leaves categories such as iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar away from end-to-end encryption because “of the need to interoperate with the global email, contacts, and calendar systems,” Apple said in a press release.

The standard encryption that has been available for certain data types so far meant Apple holds encryption keys that could help recover data. It also meant no end-to-end encryption, allowing Apple to hand over data to law enforcement, as well as third parties to intercept your data. End-to-end encrypted data stays on the “trusted devices where you’re signed in with your Apple ID,” meaning it does not leave the device and cannot be unlocked by Apple, making it difficult for law enforcement or third parties to access.

Apple said it will make Advanced Data Protection available to beta users in the US initially and then widen the rollout by the end of this year. Users in other markets will get the feature in early 2023. Since this is an RC version, even 5G support is not available to everyone but only to those who are on the beta programme. Apple will likely roll out iOS 16.2 in the coming days.