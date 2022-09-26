comscore Poor battery life persists even after newer iOS 16 updates
iOS 16 battery issues persist on older iPhones even after two weeks of release

New user reviews of the iOS 16 on social media platforms reveal that the battery issues on iOS 16 still persist. Users hoping for a proper fix in the next update.

Image: Apple

Apple released iOS 16 for iPhones this month and it’s been two weeks since the new software has been running on some of the older iPhones. The new OS brings visual changes to the lock screen and adds a couple of nifty features to the OS. However, several users since the release have claimed that they are getting absurdly bad battery life on their iPhones. Looks like the issue is still not resolved by Apple even after two weeks of the release of the new OS as more complaints about the battery life are incoming. Also Read - How to make stickers from photos in iOS 16: A step-by-step guide

Those who installed the new iOS 16 on their older iPhones whether it be older ones including iPhone X or XR to recent ones like the iPhone 13, all are facing battery issues. While the initial user complaints about the battery life were expected and Apple was supposed to fix the issues, it appears that the company still hasn’t. New user reviews of iOS 16 on several social media platforms reveal that poor battery life issues are still present. Also Read - TikTok rolls out comment dislike button for all users globally

Some iPhone 13 Pro max users on Reddit claim that their screen-on-time has been reduced drastically. It went from 11-12 hours to 7 hours after switching to iOS 16. In addition to this, there are several other bugs that users are noticing, which Apple is yet to fix. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets new update to fix major camera issue

Poor battery life is something that’s common when Apple drops the first version of its new iOS every year, but thankfully, the battery issues get fixed as new updates drop. Now, however, Apple has already pushed an update after the original one and still, the battery issues haven’t been fixed.

We expect Apple pushes an update that does fix the battery issues on older iPhones. So far Apple has released two updates, iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.2, but none of the updates promise a battery fix. So our eyes are now on to the next update.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 5:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 26, 2022 5:22 PM IST
