Apple finally released iOS 16 on Monday, giving more than five iPhone generations a new lease of life. While the new iPhone software brings a host of features, the one that stands out and is possibly everyone's favourite is the new customisable lock screen. The lock screen can now use a slew of new dynamic wallpapers that interact with time, your photos in portrait mode that hide a portion of the time beneath, and several filters to make any wallpaper artistic. Sure, that's exciting for iPhone users who waited for so long, but some were left with a sour experience.

The iOS 16 update was supposed to hit all the eligible iPhone models at 10.30 pm IST but it suffered some delay, leaving anxious users high and dry for a brief time. While the update began rolling out to users after some time, several users said the update was taking as long as two hours to download even on a broadband connection with 300Mbps speed. But these were just the doorway to more annoying problems that users faced after they began using iOS 16.

Bugs galore

Right after iPhone users installed the new iOS 16 update, they faced several bugs. According to some Twitter users, the Terms of Service agreement screen refused to allow them to go to the next screen, displaying the message — "There was an error. Please try again later." Some users said they could not update their iPhone apps from the App Store after installing iOS 16. But for some, these issues disappeared after a restart. Apple has not publicly acknowledged the issues, but the Apple Support handle on Twitter replied to a user, confirming the issues and saying the company was working on a fix.