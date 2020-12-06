comscore iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, rated as good as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
News

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, rated as good as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Mobiles

DxOMark recently updated its testing parameter and has revaluated the iPhone 11’s camera performance. The scores are now 10 points higher than before.

Apple iPhone 11

There are two kinds of smartphone camera enthusiasts: one who believes DxOMark scores and one who doesn’t. If you belong to the former fraternity, there’s some good news. DxOMark recently revaluated the iPhone 11 camera performance and has now rated it 10 points higher than before. That brings it up with this year’s Android flagships such as the OnePlus 8 Pro, Google Pixel 5, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 camera ratings. Also Read - iPhone 11, iPhone SE become the top selling smartphones in Q3

DxOMark updated its testing procedures a few weeks ago and that led to the firm reevaluating the iPhone 11’s camera. Why revaluate? Well, DxOMark doesn’t cite any reason behind it. We think that the iPhone 11 is still one of the best-selling iPhone models even after the iPhone 12 launch. Moreover, the lower prices for the device means that a majority of iPhone buyers will be interested in spending less on a phone that’s fairly new and competes with the best of Android phones this year. Also Read - iPhone 12 durability tests show it is tougher than iPhone 11

iPhone 11 camera re-tested by DxOmark

Apple iPhone with Rear Flash Camera Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale sold more iPhones on day one than last year’s sale

Whatever the reason may be for the revaluation, the updated score is a reassuring statement for iPhone 11 users to be happy with their purchase. The smartphone uses a dual 12-megapixel camera setup that’s quite similar to the one on the 2020 models. Apple introduced the concept of Deep Fusion computational photography with the 2019 models for its main rear camera. It made a lot of difference in the quality of photos.

So, what does DxOMark have to say about the iPhone 11’s cameras in 2020? Check out the excerpt from their page:

“Photos from the main camera display accurate exposure with wide dynamic range in most tested conditions, delivering very similar overall quality to the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max. Color is a nice strength for the iPhone 11, too, with vivid and pleasant rendering in almost all images. The only exception here is under some low artificial lighting where white balance has a warm cast, but it’s not overly offensive. Detail is good in most conditions, aided in part by an excellent autofocus system that delivered fast, accurate and reliable performance in our new and more challenging benchmark tests.”

The iPhone 11 impressed the DxOMark chaps with its video capabilities and apart from some minor inconsistencies, they rated it as one of the best smartphone video cameras. The iPhone 11 still competes with the best with its good color as well as exposure performance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 6, 2020 10:59 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Mobiles
iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

News

Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

News

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

News

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

News

Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships

Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications

Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships

Mobiles

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Mobiles

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6300 4G और Nokia 8000 4G फोन लॉन्च से पहले TENAA पर हुए स्पॉट

IND vs AUS 2nd T-20 Live Streaming : भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच मोबाइल पर देखें T-20 मैच LIVE

Nokia 5.4 फोन 4 बैक कैमरा, डेडिकेटिड गूगल असिस्टेंट बटन के साथ US FCC लिस्टिंग पर स्पॉट

NetFlix (नेटफ्लिक्स) आज 5 और 6 दिसंबर को बिल्कुल फ्री, ऐसे देखें एक्सक्लूसिव मूवीज, सीरीज

Xiaomi Mi 11 का कॉन्सेप्ट रेंडर आया सामने, जानिए कैसा होगा डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

News

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Mobiles
iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications

News

Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications
Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

News

Chrome OS 87 rollout begins
Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

News

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design
FAU-G expected to be launched this month

News

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers