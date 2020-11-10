comscore iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iPhone 11, iPhone SE become the top selling smartphones in Q3
News

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become the top selling smartphones in Q3

Mobiles

The latest Canalys report suggests the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE dominating the global smartphone scene in Q3 2020. Samsung comes second with most entries in the list.

  • Published: November 10, 2020 7:29 PM IST
Mi Smart Speaker (7)

The world is all hyped up about the iPhone 12 series, especially as the sales have begun. While the iPhone 12 is enjoying fanfare at the moment, it’s the iPhone 11 that has proven itself to be a big bread earner for Apple in the last few months. According to a Canalys report, the iPhone 11 is the highest-selling smartphone globally during the Q3 2020 period. Its younger cousin, the iPhone SE, came a close second, thereby taking the top positions for Apple. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

The recent report from Canalys on smartphone sales globally discusses how the smartphone market performed during the Q3 of 2020. The iPhone 11 dominated the table with 16 million units shipping globally. This was followed by the iPhone SE 2020, which shipped a total of 10 million units globally. The Samsung Galaxy A21s came a very close third to the iPhone SE at almost 10 million units. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Here's Latest Comparison with All Details

Samsung’s Galaxy A11 came fourth while the Galaxy A51 took a fifth position on the table. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 took the next two positions, while the Galaxy A31, Redmi 9A, and Galaxy A01 Core wrapped the top 10 list. It is surprising to not see a single smartphone from the BBK stable, i.e. Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Check Out Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

iPhone 12 launch may have bumped up iPhone 11 sales

Apple iPhone 11 Review (3) Apple Days Amazon India, best smartphone raksha bandhan

The iPhone 11 sold in high numbers despite its age. Apple launched the iPhone 11 last year as one of its flagship phones. In its first year, Apple kept slashing the price of the iPhone 11 many times to make it a compelling choice. During the festival sale period, the iPhone 11 sold for as low as Rs 47,000, which was almost the same price as the older iPhone XR.

Another reason that helped the iPhone 11’s sales was the delayed launch of the iPhone 12. Unlike past years, Apple launched the iPhone 12 series in October instead of September. This led many to upgrade to the iPhone 11 for their annual September upgrade. Additionally, the higher starting price of the iPhone 12 series also meant that the iPhone 11 came across as a more reasonable choice for iPhone enthusiasts.

The iPhone SE 2020 launched earlier this year during the COVID-19 lockdown and it has made the Apple ecosystem more accessible. The iPhone SE sold for as low as Rs 25,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, thereby making it a great deal for many customers. The iPhone SE offers the same performance as the iPhone 11 in a compact iPhone 8 body and a smaller display.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2020 7:29 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

3.6

21499

Buy Now
iOS 9.3
A9 processor paired with M9 co-processor,64 bit
12 MP iSight Camera
Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple event: How to watch livestream
News
Apple event: How to watch livestream
Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

News

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

News

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Mobiles

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Amazon Prime Video to stream New Zealand live cricket

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video to stream New Zealand live cricket

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Apple event: How to watch livestream

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Mobiles

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V20 Pro इस कीमत और तारीख को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, लीक हुई जानकारी

OnePlus Nord SE स्मार्टफोन फ्लैगशिप फीचर्स के साथ किफायती कीमत पर हो सकता है लॉन्च

Vivo V20 SE स्मार्टफोन का ऐक्वमरीन ग्रीन कलर वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Realme का नया स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकता है C-सीरीज में क्वालकॉम प्रोसेसर

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज के 5G मॉडल्स की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Apple event: How to watch livestream
News
Apple event: How to watch livestream
Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

News

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

News

Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In
Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

News

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details
iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Mobiles

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers