iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

The world is all hyped up about the iPhone 12 series, especially as the sales have begun. While the iPhone 12 is enjoying fanfare at the moment, it’s the iPhone 11 that has proven itself to be a big bread earner for Apple in the last few months. According to a Canalys report, the iPhone 11 is the highest-selling smartphone globally during the Q3 2020 period. Its younger cousin, the iPhone SE, came a close second, thereby taking the top positions for Apple. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

The recent report from Canalys on smartphone sales globally discusses how the smartphone market performed during the Q3 of 2020. The iPhone 11 dominated the table with 16 million units shipping globally. This was followed by the iPhone SE 2020, which shipped a total of 10 million units globally. The Samsung Galaxy A21s came a very close third to the iPhone SE at almost 10 million units. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Here's Latest Comparison with All Details

Samsung’s Galaxy A11 came fourth while the Galaxy A51 took a fifth position on the table. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 took the next two positions, while the Galaxy A31, Redmi 9A, and Galaxy A01 Core wrapped the top 10 list. It is surprising to not see a single smartphone from the BBK stable, i.e. Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Check Out Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

iPhone 12 launch may have bumped up iPhone 11 sales

The iPhone 11 sold in high numbers despite its age. Apple launched the iPhone 11 last year as one of its flagship phones. In its first year, Apple kept slashing the price of the iPhone 11 many times to make it a compelling choice. During the festival sale period, the iPhone 11 sold for as low as Rs 47,000, which was almost the same price as the older iPhone XR.

Another reason that helped the iPhone 11’s sales was the delayed launch of the iPhone 12. Unlike past years, Apple launched the iPhone 12 series in October instead of September. This led many to upgrade to the iPhone 11 for their annual September upgrade. Additionally, the higher starting price of the iPhone 12 series also meant that the iPhone 11 came across as a more reasonable choice for iPhone enthusiasts.

The iPhone SE 2020 launched earlier this year during the COVID-19 lockdown and it has made the Apple ecosystem more accessible. The iPhone SE sold for as low as Rs 25,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, thereby making it a great deal for many customers. The iPhone SE offers the same performance as the iPhone 11 in a compact iPhone 8 body and a smaller display.