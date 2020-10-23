Apple has started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in India. Both the iPhones were announced a few weeks ago and are up for pre-orders along with US, UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, China and Japan. Apple is directly taking pre-orders via its online store while Apple Authorised Distributors like Indiaistore.in are offering bank-based cashback on these models. Also Read - iPhone 12 और iPhone 12 Pro की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, मिल रहा है 6 हजार रुपये तक कैशबैक

If you get the iPhone 12 via the Authorised Distributors, you are eligible to get a cashback of Rs 6,000 if you make the transaction via HDFC Bank cards. Hence, the base 64GB variant will start at a price of Rs 73,900. The iPhone 12 Pro is getting a cashback of Rs 5,000, thereby bringing down the starting price to Rs 1,14,900. Offers on the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max are yet to be announced. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 with multiple bug fixes and improvements

On Apple Store Online, Apple is offering trade-in for the new models. Apple is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 22,000 for the iPhone 12. For the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple is offering up to Rs 34,000 on eligible devices. You can check Apple’s website to find out the eligible devices for the trade-in programme. Currently, the iPhone SE does not qualify for the trade-in. Also Read - iPhone 12 की लॉन्चिंग के बाद कम हुई iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 की कीमत

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro features

The iPhone 12 series gets a major revamp this year with the addition of a 5G-enabled A14 Bionic chipset. Apple has also gone for a new flat-edge design originally seen on the iPhone 4 and newer models. All iPhone 12 models are using an OLED panel for the display and come with a new MagSafe wireless charging feature. The iPhone 12 has two 12-megapixel camera at the back while the iPhone 12 Pro gains an extra telephoto camera.

Apple also launched two other iPhones 12 models along with these phones. There’s a flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max with updated camera hardware and a bigger 6.7-inch OLED display. The entry-level model at Rs 69,900 is the iPhone 12 Mini with a smaller 5.4-inch OLED display. The Mini has the same set of features and specifications as the iPhone 12 but in a compact body. Apple says the iPhone 12 Mini is smaller than the iPhone SE as well.These phones will go on sale starting mid-November.

