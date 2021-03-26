comscore iPhone 12 Pro Max becomes one of the best of 2021: Consumer Reports
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is named one of the best smartphones of 2021, as per the latest report by Consumer Reports. Here's a look at all the smartphones as part of the list.

Searching for the smartphone that suits you best can be a task. But, recommendations can always help. Consumer Reports aims to do just that and for the same purpose, it has released a new report that highlights the best smartphones of 2021. And, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of them. Also Read - Woman ordered iPhone 12 Pro Max, got Apple yogurt drink in return

The report, instead of declaring an ultimate winner, lists the best phones of this year, based on a number of factors such as battery life, display, and more. So, if you want a battery-focused phone, referring to the report might help. Let’s have a look at it. Also Read - RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review: Affordable iPhone 12 magnetic car charger

Best smartphones of 2021

The report suggests that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best iPhone. The title has been given to the phone primarily due to the fact that it supports 5G, which previous generation iPhones don’t. While the iPhone 12 Pro could also be considered as an option, the Pro Max’s increased battery life, bigger display, and 2.5x zoom camera give it the edge over its younger sibling. Also Read - Genshin Impact developer gifts Sony PS5, iPhones, iPads and more to employees

However, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is heavier and more expensive than the iPhone 12 Pro.

The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which has become the best Android phone. The reason, apart from the big display, is the S Pen support and a lesser price, which help it take over the latest Galaxy S21 phones.

OnePlus in the list too!

Another category that has been explored in the report is that of a budget phone. And this is topped by OnePlus. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has become the best budget phone as per Consumer Reports. The phone’s performance, impressive battery life, and the fact that it has 5G on a budget have helped it get the crown.

However, the lack of water resistance and just “good” cameras can be reasons for not going for the smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is another OnePlus device that has made it to the list as the “best phone for all-day battery life.” The battery life, combined with a good display and performance, makes it one of the best. However, the cameras can prove to a turn-off, as per the report.

You can get to know more about other phone ratings but you will have to become a member of Consumer Reports to get the details.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2021 1:39 PM IST

