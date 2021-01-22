iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system

The current-gen iPhone 12 series is a massive upgrade over the older iPhone 11 series of phones. The flat-edge design on these phones stands out and on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the newer camera system is highly promising with regards to video performance. It seems that Apple is willing to carry over all the goodies from this year to the next model and apply them across all the models in the range. Yep, you are getting new cameras and a tweaked design. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021: Deals on Apple iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more smartphones

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, Apple is working on a fix for reducing the size of the display notch. The notch has remained the same since the iPhone X from 2017 and when compared to other Android phones in 2021, it sticks out like a sore thumb. Apple isn't getting rid of its FaceID system, which is why it has a workaround for reducing the size of the notch.

Smaller notch on the iPhone 12S series

The iPhone 12S is now said to get a rearranged TrueDepth camera system that releases more space for the display. The earpiece and front camera are going to remain unchanged but it is the other elements that will be repackaged. The infrared camera and the dot projector are said to be assembled in a single unit. This reduces an extra hole, thereby shrinking the notch.

Hence, the new notch could be as big as the ones on phones of yesteryears such as OnePlus 6 and the recently launched Vivo V20 Pro.

Improved OIS system for main camera

This current-gen iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a sensor-shift mechanism to improve photography performance. Apple is now said to replicate the same for this year’s iPhone 12S series. All the models will now get the sensor-shift OIS system to improve image stability, which will be of major help during video shooting.

For those who have no clue, the sensor-shift system moves the camera sensor to accommodate for handshakes instead of moving the lenses.

All the models will get the LiDAR system for more accurate tracking in AR applications as well as improved autofocus systems in low lighting. The iPhone 12S Pro and iPhone 12S Pro Max are also said to get bigger main camera sensors.

Four models coming again

Lastly, the report also mentions the presence of four models across different prices. There is most likely to be a 5.8-inch “Mini” model while two 6.1-inch models will be present along with the larger 6.7-inch Max model. The prices for these iPhones are expected to remain the same as the current-gen models, given the vast number of upgrades Apple is bringing to the table.