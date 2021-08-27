comscore iPhone 13 leaks: Pricier than iPhone 12, Face ID upgrade and more
Apple is expected to launch the 2021 iPhone 13 series next month and we can expect to see a number of upgrades.

iphone 13 notch leak

Image: EverythingApplePro

Over the months, we have a seen tons of rumours and leaks surrounding the upcoming iPhone 13 series and as a matter of tradition, we are expected to see more until it finally gets launched. The most recent details that we have seems like a sigh of relief for many iPhone users out there but also a problem for many. Also Read - iPhones hold the most value in pre-owned smartphone market in 2021, says OLX              

If you are wondering this is to with the hassle iPhone users face while unlocking their devices when the mask is on, you are right. This issue might be soon resolved. But, the problem might be its price. Also Read - iPhone 13 series released date leaked: You could be able to buy new iPhones from this date

More iPhone 13 details pop up

The iPhone 13 series is most likely to be expensive than the current iPhone 12 lineup, as suggested by a Digitimes report. This is to balance out the rising costs of chip production. Also Read - Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn

It is suggested that TSMC, which is the chip supplier for Apple, is expected to increase the costs of the production by 20 per cent. This is likely to come into effect, starting January 2022. As a result, the upcoming iPhones might become expensive. More smartphone makers could be affected too, in turn, affecting the end consumers.

Coming onto interesting things, Renowned leakster Jon Prosser suggests that Apple has made a new Face ID hardware, which will allow you to unlock the iPhone even if you wear a mask or glasses. For this, a prototype case for the iPhone 12 has been made to help conduct the testing.

This is reportedly being tested by the company’s employees in various scenarios. Although, they are still required to set up the Face ID without a mask or glasses.

iphone 13 face id

Image: Jon Prosser

The Face ID array is different from the one seen on the current iPhones, indicating that it is that of the iPhone 13. The front camera position has changed and there is a new sensor too. It can also bypass the iPhone 12 Face array.

Since it’s a prototype, there’s no word on whether or not this upgrade will be included in the 2021 iPhones or is just for the future ones. That said, considering the front camera setup matching the one seen on the leaked iPhone 13 renders, it might be available with the new iPhones. Although, we don’t know if this functionality will reach old iPhone models.

To recall, the iPhone 13 is expected to come with improved cameras, bigger batteries, a small notch, an A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, and loads more. Its launch is expected to be followed by more Apple products, including the AirPods 3, new Macs, and more.

  • Published Date: August 27, 2021 11:06 AM IST

