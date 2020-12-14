iPhone 13 may launch in September 2021 with no delays

The iPhone 12 series is now a few months out and it has drawn attention from smartphone enthusiasts around the world. For Apple fans though, the iPhone 12 launch happened almost a month later than Apple usually announces new iPhones every year. Apple never mentioned the reasons for the delay but industry insiders suggested long ago that the COVID-19 situation hampered the production of the new iPhones. Well, that’s not going to happen with the iPhone 13 next year. Also Read - Best of 2020: Top five flagship smartphones we loved in 2020

Renowned analyst specializing in Apple leaks, Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the iPhone 13 is on track for a September 2021 launch. Kuo says in his latest note, as obtained by 9To5Mac, that the "mass production schedule of the iPhone 13 will be the same as for previous iPhone models before the 12 lineup". That means come September 2021 and you could see the updated the iPhone 13 series being announced by Tim Cook and on the shelves few weeks further.

iPhone 13 launch on track for a September launch

Unlike previous years, the leaks related to the iPhone 13 have been far fewer. All we know about the next-gen iPhones are that they will retain the same design and sizes as the iPhone 12 generation. However, all these new iPhones will get an improved ultra-wide camera sensor similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Additionally, you can expect a newer A15 Bionic chip from Apple that will be even more capable than we can imagine.

Rest assured, the upgrades on this year’s iPhone 12 series are enough to allow Apple now make huge changes to the iPhone for the next 2-3 years. At BGR India, we reviewed the iPhone 12 and it surprised us in many ways. The cameras on the iPhone 12 are easily among the best in business while the design is bold for sure. The OLED display with support Dobly Vision also offers the best viewing experience we have seen on a smartphone in 2020.

The iPhone 12 series starts at Rs 69,900 in India. Do note that you get the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini at this price while the regular iPhone 12 that we reviewed starts at a price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 Pro series starts well over Rs 1 lakh this year. It remains to be seen what newbies do the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini get next year, given that they offer quite the wholesome smartphone experience one expects from Apple.