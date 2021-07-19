iPhone 13 latest leak reaffirms Android-like Always-On Display and more

The iPhone 13 is only a few months away from its official release but leaks had long spoilt the surprise. We already know that the iPhone 13 will retain its flat design but lose a bit of the fat around the display notch, get better ultra-wide cameras, and bring high refresh rate displays to the Pro models. A recent leak now reaffirms the latter along with a couple of the known features for the iPhone 13. Also Read - Pegasus spyware affected many Indians: What is it, how to protect your phone from it

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared some believable leaks related to the iPhone in the past and he has shared some more in his latest newsletter. He says that Apple will indeed bring the Always On Display function to the 2021 iPhone, also known so far as the iPhone 13. This will be made possible with Apple's reliance on the LTPO display technology.

iPhones to get AOD, smaller notch and more

The LTPO display has been in use in a couple of 2021 high-end Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus and others. This display tech allows altering the refresh rate, which in turn makes for better battery-saving measures. Apple already uses this tech on its Apple Watch Series 6 for the Always On function.

Along with the AOD, the new 2021 iPhone/ iPhone 13 is also supposed to lose fat from its massive display notch, reaffirms Gurman. The video recording capabilities will improve as well and battery life could see a boost too. And of course, there’s the case for Apples A15 chip that will debut on the next gen iPhone.’

Most of these upgrades are, however, expected to be reserved for the Pro variant. Previous reports have suggested that it is only the Pro variants that will get the LTPO display tech along with the improved cameras. The smaller notch is expected to come on all the models, including the iPhone 13 Mini. The bigger battery could be reserved for the Max variant.

2021 is also said to be the last year for the Mini variant of the iPhone. Introduced originally in 2020 with the iPhone 12 series, the compact version reportedly suffered with regards to sales. Hence, Apple has apparently planned to axe the Mini version from 2023.