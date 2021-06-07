iPhone 13 leaks in orange: The upcoming iPhone looks glamorous in new renders

iPhone 13 series is likely to launch globally in the month of September this year. The iPhone 13 series is said to include four models consisting of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Earlier reports suggested that similar the upcoming iPhone 13 will come in several funky colour options including the boring blue, white and black. A new leak now reveals a orange colour option for the upcoming iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple to host Spatial Audio event right after WWDC 2021: Check details here

The newly leaked renders come from rendersbyian website. The renders not only show the iPhone 13 in orange colour option but also reveals the complete design of the upcoming iPhone. It should be noted that these are renders based on the rumours and the final design of the iPhone could change prior to the launch in September. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2021 biggest announcements to expect: iOS 15, new MacBook Pro models, more

iPhone 13 design leaks: Take a look

The renders show the orange iPhone 13 from all angles and the smartphone looks glamorous than ever before. The renders reveal that the iPhone 13 will come with almost the same design as the iPhone 12 but the slight change the in camera module. The position of the camera sensors on the iPhone 13 will be slightly different when compared to the iPhone 12. Also Read - iPhone 13 mini: Expected specs, price, launch details and more details we know

While the new renders only suggest the iPhone 13 in orange colour option, we expect the company to expand it to the other three models as well. Apple has been trying its hands to bring iPhones in vibrant colours. The iPhone 12 comes in six colour options including white, black, blue, green, purple, and (PRODUCT) Red.

Recent reports suggest that the Apple will not delay the launch of the iPhone 13 series like last year. The launch of the iPhone 12 series was delayed due to the pandemic last year. We will still need to wait for Apple to confirm the launch of the upcoming iPhone series.