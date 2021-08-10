This year’s iPhones are soon expected to make their official entry and it’s only customary for us to get hold of every possible rumour before this launch happens. In addition to the long list of rumours, the latest leak is all about the camera capabilities of the iPhone 13 models. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini selling at a discounted price of Rs 43,999, but there’s a catch

A new Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is expected to introduce at least three major camera features that might give people a reason to buy the 2021 iPhones. Also Read - WhatsApp head slams Apple over tracking iPhones for child sex abuse photos

iPhone 13 major camera improvements expected

It is suggested that the new iPhone 13 models will most likely come with the Portrait Video mode, which will bring the bokeh effect to videos, besides still photos. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with stylus to launch alongside Mi Mix 4 next week: Check the date

This feature is most likely to be called Cinematic Video and will also let people change the level of background blur after the video is recorded. This is a feature that has made its way on many Android phones from OEMs such as Vivo, Oppo, and more.

Another feature we might see is the new ProRes video recording, which will help people take high-quality videos. This is the format used by professional videographers and will help content creators make use of the future iPhones to make high-quality videos. This will be in addition to the ProRAW mode that was introduced on the iPhone 12 series for high-quality photos.

For still photography, there could be a new “filters-like system” that will control the colour reproduction. There will be a number of styles. These will include something for the colours, contrasts, a balanced look, and more.

It would be different from the existing filters available in the camera app. Instead of applying a single filter to the photo, these are expected to apply changes using artificial intelligence. It remains unknown whether these features will make it to all the iPhone 13 models or just the Pro models.

There are more camera improvements expected: the inclusion of sensor-shift stabilisation, better zooming capabilities, and more.

As for the other details, we are expected to see bigger batteries, a smaller notch, bigger camera housings, a ProMotion 120Hz display for the Pro models, the return of the Touch ID, A15 Bionic chip, and loads more.

The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to launch next month, although, an official date is under the wraps. We will update you once Apple releases something. Hence, stay tuned.