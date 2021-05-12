If rumours and leaks are to be considered, the iPhone 13 series could launch in the month of September, as usual. This is unless Apple decides to postpone the launch, just like last year, due to the pandemic. While there are still a few months to go for the launch, rumours and leaks have already started pouring in with new details each day. The latest leak suggests new interesting details about the upcoming iPhone 13 models. Also Read - Next-gen MacBook Air renders revealed, gets iMac-inspired design and colours

As per schematics obtained by MacRumors, the iPhone 13 series will measure at 7.55mm in thickness when compared to 7.4mm on the latest iPhone 12 series. The 0.15mm change in dimension will not show much of visible change in real-life but there should a slight increase in weight there and the form factor. Also Read - Samsung working on a new Exynos SoC paired with AMD GPU to power its laptops

Also Read - 2018 iPhone XR trumps iPhone 11, iPhone 12 with real-world performance on iOS 14.5.1

Larger camera bump for iPhone 13

The report also suggests that Apple is planning to bring a more substantial change around the rear side with the camera bump on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is said that both the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature 36mm x 37mm camera cutouts at the back which when compared to iPhone 12 series is larger. The same report also suggests that the vanilla model will feature a 29mm x 29 mm camera cutout when compared to the 28m x 30mm on the iPhone 12.

It further states that Apple will bring sensor-shift stabilization on both the main and ultrawide cameras of the new iPhone 13 Pro models which possibly should explain the larger camera bumps.

iPhone 13 launch details

Under the series, the Cupertino major could launch four iPhone models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini. In the upcoming iPhone models, Apple is also likely to bring slightly design change possible to differentiate it from the existing iPhone 12 models.

All four iPhone 13 series phones are said to be powered by A14 Bionic chipset and the latest iteration of the iOS software aka iOS 15, which should be announced at WWDC 2021 virtual event.