iPhone 13 new leaks: Smaller notch, Touch ID, multi-factor authentication, and more

iPhone 13 series official release is still good months away but rumour mill has been generous enough to share a fair amount of details about the Apple iPhone 2021 lineup. A freshly leaked report suggests that the iPhone 13 could retain the Touch ID. Also Read - iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR got secret chip security upgrades in late 2020: Check details

Details about the return of the Touch ID comes courtesy of tipster McGuire Wood who hints at a Touch ID sensor but in a new form. As per the tipster, the sensor will be built directly into the iPhone display. Wood further share details about the iOS 15 features and says that Apple has a team working on a multi-factor authentication API that would require developers to authenticate their biometrics via both Face ID and Touch ID. While the features are available on Android for years, if the leaks turn out true, then the iPhone 13 would be the company’s first to witness such a significant shift in design. Also Read - Samsung testing phone with iPhone-like camera technology for better stabilisation

“Touch ID made the final cut on the iPhone 13,” Wood tweeted. However, the tipster goes on to add that “this doesn’t mean it is guaranteed to come it just means Apple approved it.” Also Read - iPhone 11 Pro with a faulty logo sold for over 2 lakhs: What's the big deal?

Speaking of iOS 15 features, a recent report from French tech outlet iPhoneSoft suggested Apple’s plans of bringing a revamped Control Centre for iPhones and iPad. As per the report the Control Centre design is likely inspired by MacOS Big Sur, and that it will support for drag and drop customisation as well. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to share core details of the new iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 on June 7. As for the iPhone 13 leaks and rumours, here’s everything we know about the upcoming iPhone lineup.

Touch ID made the final cut on the iPhone 13 This doesn’t mean it is guaranteed to come it just means that Apple approved it — ♦️ McGuire Wood ♦️ (@Jioriku) April 6, 2021

iPhone 13 series release date, price (expected)

iPhone 13 series is expected to follow a similar launch timeline as the previous iteration and debut this fall. Reports predict that the new iPhone could hit store shelves on September 24. While the global pandemic caused the delay in iPhone 12 release, Apple’s reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cites that the iPhone 13 might see a normal release schedule this year.

As for the price, the new iPhone 13 lineup is expected to carry a premium price tag like its predecessor. Reports speculate that the price for the standard model could start at Rs 69,990 in India, while the high-end model could come at a hefty price of Rs 1,49,990.

iPhone 13 series specs, features (expected)

As usual, Apple is expected to release a bunch of iPhones this year- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max. As per ET News report, Apple will likely adopt 120Hz refresh rate for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The regular model is tipped to have a Samsung-backed LTPO display. As for the rest of the specs, the new iPhone 13 lineup is expected to come with A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, liquid crystal polymer circuit boards for image processing, up to 512GB storage, enhanced camera capabilities with improved night mode.

In terms of design, the iPhone 13 series is rumoured to come with a smaller display notch. As per the recently leaked renders of an alleged iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit (via Mac Otakara), the earpiece could be seen pushed into the bezel of the phone, while the front camera is shifted from the right side to the left. While previous reports predicted the iPhone 13 to feature a portless design, Ming-Chi Kuo refuting this recently said that the “iPhone will continue to use the Lightning port in the foreseeable future.” As for the rest of the features, the iPhone 13 is expected to get the new Qualcomm X60 modem and have WiFi 6E support.