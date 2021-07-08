iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a much bigger camera module than iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple later this year will be launching its iPhone 13 lineup of smartphones. Ahead of the launch a lot of leaks have already shown us how the upcoming lineup will look like. But now a new leak suggests that the iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a larger camera module compared to the current-gen iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - Indonesian Minister urges govt to ban Fortnite in the country: Here's why

Tipster UnclePanPan shared an image of the iPhone 13 Pro Max case with an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside of it on his Weibo account. The image showcased that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a larger rear camera module compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This hints that the upcoming iPhone could feature comparatively large camera sensors or could have more than three sensors. Also Read - iPhone 14 details leak even before the launch of iPhone 13, to bring this crucial feature

Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 could bring this interesting feature

The camera module will continue to be square-shaped. However, this time along it will end up taking around half of the width of the smartphone.

Another tipster, DuanRui, claims that UnclePanPan is wrong and that the photo is of an iPhone 12 Pro placed inside of an iPhone 13 Pro case.

I saw a few more new photos. It seemed that “UnclePan” was wrong. The photo I shared earlier should be the iPhone 12 Pro placed in the iPhone 13 Pro mobile phone case. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

If DuanRui is correct, it could mean that the leak about the iPhone 13 Pro cameras featuring sensor-shift stabilisation technology could be true. As of now, the sensor-shift stabilisation technology is only present inside of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, there is no clarity on what Apple might end up doing in its upcoming smartphone.

If Apple does incorporate larger sensors inside of the iPhone 13 lineup, it would mean that we would get to see major improvements in the camera department as the sensors would be able to capture more light, detail, provide better focus and more.