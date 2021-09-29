iPhone 13 Pro Max has the best display, suggests DisplayMate

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 Pro Max has got the title of the ‘best smartphone display’ as awarded by DisplayMate. This is based on a number of lab tests and measurements. The new iPhone has successfully earned DisplayMate’s highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 in September: Realme Buds Q2, boAt Airdopes 281 Pro, and more

To recall, the same position was taken over by the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6 oximeter reliable way to check heart rate, SpO2 in lung disease patients: Study

iPhone 13 Pro Max gets the ‘best display’ award

As per DisplayMate, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has an impressive Excellent Top Tier World-Class Smartphone Display and delivers close to “Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance.” With this, it has entered the select club of the best smartphone displays. Also Read - Free Fire MAX download on iOS: Full step-by-step guide

DisplayMate, in its review, says, “Based on our extensive Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 13 Pro Max delivers Uniformly Consistent Top Tier Display Performance and receives All Green [Very Good to Excellent] Ratings in All DisplayMate Lab Test Display Performance and Accuracy Categories. As a result, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has earned DisplayMate’s Highest Overall Display Assessment Rating and Highest Display Performance Grade of A+.”

For those who don’t know, the 13 Pro Max gets a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen also supports HDR, True Tone, Wide Colour, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and more. This goes for the iPhone 13 Pro too.

Both the Pro models are the first from the company to come with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Its adaptive nature switches the refresh rate depending on the display content.

The iPhone 13 Pro models also come with a number of camera improvements, bigger batteries, an improved performance due to the A15 Bionic chip, and loads more.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900. Both the devices can now be purchased in India but deliveries are expected in October.