Apple is developing the upcoming iPhone 13 series for a while now. While the Cupertino based tech giant hasn’t revealed the launch date of the iPhone 13 yet, reports suggest that the release could be in the month of September this year. No specific date has been revealed yet. Ahead of the release, reports and rumours have revealed several details about the upcoming iPhone 13, a new report suggests yet another interesting feature. Also Read - Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

As per a report coming from EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach, first reported by 9to5Mac, the upcoming iPhone 13 will feature reverse charging support. Several Android phones already offer reverse charging feature, which basically charges other devices such as wireless earbuds and more. The same feature is said to arrive for iPhones users this year. Also Read - Top lightweight and slim smartphones to buy in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, V21e 5G, etc

iPhone 13 to get this interesting feature

Since 2017, the launch of iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple has offered wireless charging support to users. It was previously rumoured that the iPhone 12 series will bring reverse charging support but that did not happen. Now it appears that the reverse charging support on iPhone could get real with the upcoming iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple releases public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS: How to download?

The new report suggests that the reverse charging feature could use the MagSafe wireless charging coil added on the iPhone 12 series. Weinbach suggests that the upcoming iPhone 13 models could come packed with a larger wireless charging coil that will basically allow for faster charging support.

The report also reveals that iPhone 13 could use the larger coil size to support reverse charging for accessories like AirPods, among others.

Another report coming from PhoneArena reveals that the magnets on the iPhone 13 series could get larger in size and that is because some users previously complained that it was not strong enough to hold attachments securely.

Apple is yet to reveal release details of the upcoming iPhone 13 series but if we go by reports flooding the internet, September it is. We are still unsure of the release date, so let’s wait for Apple to officially announce the iPhone 13 launch date in the months to come.