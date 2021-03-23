iPhone 13 scheduled to launch in September 2021, says analyst

COVID-19 messed up the launch timeline for Apple last year and as a result, the iPhone 12 lineup arrived in late October. This year though, Apple seems to be back on track with its usual September launch timeline for new iPhones. A supply chain analysis from Daniel Ives at Wedbush suggests that Apple is set to reveal the 2021 iPhone lineup on late September 2021, although no other details emerge. Also Read - iPhone 13 to get LTPO display made by Samsung, to support a 120Hz refresh rate

The iPhone 13, or iPhone 12S, or whatever Apple ends up calling the 2021 iPhone, is rumoured to bring in some considerable upgrades over the iPhone 12 series. A smaller display notch, better ultra-wide cameras, and a high refresh rate display are on the cards. Apple is yet to reveal any details on this front and as always, we might have to wait until the launch day to know more. The information comes courtesy of a report from 9To5Mac. Also Read - Brazil regulator charges Apple $2 million for not including charger with iPhone 12

iPhone 13 scheduled to launch on time this year

Last year, the COVID-19 situation introduced complexities in supply chain and as a result, Apple had to delay its iPhone 12 announcement. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 went on sale in late October whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini reached the shelves by November. The September 2020 launch event was reserved for the Apple Watch SE, Watch Series 6, and the iPad 8th Gen. Also Read - Apple event expected to be held on March 23 reportedly shifted to April

This year though, the situation is different. Most smartphone brands are opting for an early launch date this year; case in point is the ROG Phone 5, OnePlus 9 series, and even Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup. Hence, it won’t be a surprise to see Apple launching the iPhones earlier in September.

Several speculations and revelations suggest some notable upgrades for the iPhone 13/iPhone 12S series. The Pro variants are said to get a 120Hz refresh rate display while the regular models could stick to 60Hz displays. Apple is also said to upgrade the ultra-wide camera sensor on all the models.

Most importantly, the infamous display notch is likely to see a reduction in its size ever since its first appearance on 2017’s iPhone X. Speculations say that Apple has figured out a way to fuse the IR blaster and receiver sensor, thereby requiring lesser space. Some of them go as far as to suggest a return of the TouchID sensor on the iPhone, albeit sitting on the Power Key similar to the iPad Air (2020).