iPhone 13 series facing production issues due to COVID-19 wave: Report

Apple iPhone 13 series is likely facing production issue COVID-19 wave in Vietnam which has limited manufacturing capacity for the devices’ camera systems. Also Read - Top smartphones launched in India in September 2021: iPhone 13, Vivo X70 and more

As per the source familiar with the matter, the disruption is mainly associated with constrained supplies of camera modules for the four iPhone 13 models because a significant number of its component parts are assembled in Vietnam, reports Nikkei Asia. Also Read - India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, allow Indian businesses to flourish

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. In 2020, the technology was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Bringing it to every model has reportedly put a strain on Apple’s suppliers. Also Read - iOS 15.1 beta 2: Apple fixes unlock with Apple Watch bug on iPhone 13

As per the report, the production issues are expected to clear up in mid-October but Apple’s other suppliers, such as Foxconn and Pegatron may start to see issues in the near future.

Currently, key iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare have not yet been significantly affected by the power cuts.

Apple suppliers are also facing issues due to new energy restrictions in China. The outages have been focused on areas where smartphones are assembled.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 percent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 percent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which is claimed to be up to 50 percent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 percent better graphical performance.

(With IANS inputs)