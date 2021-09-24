iPhone 13 series now up for sale in India: Check prices, offers and more

Apple recently made the much-awaited iPhone 13 series official and a few days later, they can now be purchased in India (and many more countries). You can now buy the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max via the online Apple store or popular e-commerce platforms. Also Read - iPhone 13 discount offer: Get up to Rs 46,000 off on new iPhones, how to avail the deal

Those who want to purchase offline can head to the leading retail stores such as Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Apple Authorised Sellers too. Here are the details to look at. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

iPhone 13 series now available

One thing worth noting is that the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max’s delivery date has been extended. These phones are expected to be available in October. The online Apple Store suggests that the delivery will take up to four weeks. Those who have pre-ordered are also expected to get their deliveries today. Also Read - iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

As for the price, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 (128GB), Rs 89,900 (256GB) and Rs 1,09,900 (512GB), while the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 68,900 (128GB), Rs 79,900 (256GB), and Rs 89,900 (512GB). This is the first time Apple decided to go for 128GB as the base storage option.

The iPhone 13 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 1,19,900 (128GB), Rs 1,29,900 (256GB), Rs 1,49,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,69,900 (1TB). The 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,79,900 (1TB). These are the first iPhones to come with 1TB of storage as an option.

There are some offers to avail of too. People can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini via HDFC Bank cards. They can get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the Pro models. There’s also the option of no-cost EMI and offers by select retail stores. Apple also has trade-in and EMI options.

The new iPhone 13 series comes with improved cameras, a smaller notch, bigger rear camera sensors, an A15 Bionic chip, bigger batteries, and more. The Pro models get the 120Hz ProMotion display, tons of new camera features, and more.

While the iPhone 13/13 Mini come in Blue, Pink, Midnight, (PRODUCT)RED, and Starlight colours, the Pro models come in old, Graphite, Sierra Blue, and Silver options.