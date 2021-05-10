comscore iPhone 13 series pricing: Will it cost more or repeat history like iPhone 11?
iPhone 13 series pricing: Will it cost more or repeat history like iPhone 11?

Apple will launch the iPhone 13 series in a few months’ time and here’s what we expect of its pricing. What do you think of its pricing?

iphone 13 notch leak

Image: EverythingApplePro

The iPhone 13 is all the rage these days, even though Apple is yet to announce it officially. The successor to the iPhone 12 series is expected to bring in some crucial upgrades and make a few design changes. While the leaks have talked about the expected specifications, nobody has any idea of its pricing. How much will an iPhone 13 cost? Also Read - AirPods 3 expected to launch soon: Expected design, price, features and more

At this point, we can only predict based on history, although you could wait until September 2021 to be surprised, or feel sad – we don’t know yet. If history is any indication, it is highly likely that Apple will release the upgraded iPhone 13 possibly at a lower price. It is also possible that it could continue to have the same price as the current generation iPhone 12 series. Also Read - Apple AirTag can be hacked to dupe strangers but the process is complex

iPhone 13 series expected pricing

The leaks have so far hinted at drastic upgrades in the iPhone 13 series over the iPhone 12 lineup. We know that the famous iPhone display notch is going on a diet this year while the display itself is likely to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Pro versions are expected to get a 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display as well. Also Read - Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: iQOO 3, Moto Razr, iPhone 11 and other deals to consider

iPhone 13, iphone 12,

Representational image of iPhone 12

With all these upgrades, the vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini could aim for a lower price tag this year than the iPhone 12 series. The standard non-Pro models won’t get much of the Apple upgrades this year and hence, could be priced competitively to fight the slew of affordable Android flagships.

Hence, the base 64GB iPhone 13 Mini could start at prices lower than Rs 70,000 in India. This could help Apple populate the compact iPhone this year after poor demand for the iPhone 12 Mini last year. The iPhone 12 Mini itself could see a price drop of under Rs 55,000, as is the norm with older iPhones.

The vanilla iPhone 13 could cost as much as the iPhone 12, given that the iPhone 12 hasn’t seen a drop in demand since its launch. The standard model usually has better battery life over the Mini version and even the Pro version.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are already some of the priciest smartphones you can buy today, with the iPhone 12 Pro starting at a price of Rs 1,19,990 in India. With all the fancy upgrades for the Pro models this year, the iPhone 13 Pro series could see an increase in prices. You can expect a bump of at least Rs 10,000 in India over the iPhone 12 Pro launch prices.

At this moment, we can only guess. Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 13 series later this year in September. Prior to that, Apple will release the next version of iOS at this year’s WWDC event.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2021 12:17 PM IST

Best Sellers