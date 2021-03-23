Apple is seen featuring in the rumour mill for the launch of the iPhone 13 iteration every other day. Joining the existing list of leaks, we have new information that hints at the inclusion of a high refresh rate, which will be a major display upgrade as compared to the iPhone 12 series. Also Read - iPhone 13 scheduled to launch in September 2021, says analyst

The new leak comes in addition to the previous leaks that also tipped at the same, making the iPhone 13 the first iPhone to get a high refresh rate. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Brazil regulator charges Apple $2 million for not including charger with iPhone 12

iPhone 13 to get a 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO screen

As per a new report (courtesy of The Elec), Apple is expected to include LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) displays in the iPhone 13 lineup. The displays will be supplied by Samsung as a result of the conversion of OLED display panels into LTPO. Also Read - Apple event expected to be held on March 23 reportedly shifted to April

Samsung is expected to complete the conversion in the first half of 2021, which means we can expect the LTPO display on the iPhone 13 series.

The LTPO display is meant to lower the power consumption whilst delivering a high refresh rate. This, on the iPhone 13, would mean a display with a variable 120Hz high refresh rate, and it would consume lesser power.

If this is true, the iPhone 13 would become the first iPhone to jump onto the “higher refresh rate” bandwagon and be much like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and even the latest OnePlus 9 Pro, both of which use the concept of a variable refresh rate.

Other iPhone 13 expectations

Apart from the major display changes, the iPhone 13 is expected to come with camera upgrades too. The current rumour (via Cult of Mac) suggests that all the iPhone 13 models (the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max) will support LiDAR scanners, much like the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max.

The phones are also expected to come with up to 1TB of storage option, which is double the 512GB seen on the iPhone 12 Pro. However, there are chances that the high storage option will be limited to the Pro models only.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 series is likely to feature a smaller notch, a combination of Face ID and Touch ID (in-display fingerprint scanner), which again, will be a first for an iPhone, bigger batteries, and more.

While details are not concrete, the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to launch in September, which has been the usual launch time for Apple. Let’s see when it arrives!