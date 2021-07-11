iPhone 13 to get larger and unique cameras on vanilla models

It’s only a few months before Apple reveals the next-gen iPhone 13 models, which is why leaks surrounding them have gotten more interesting. CAD renders have so far given us an idea of what to expect in terms of design and now, there are dummy units doing rounds of the internet. That unique camera placement on the regular iPhone 13 models might actually become reality, as several case manufacturers have revealed. Also Read - MacBook Air 2022 with M2 chip could come in these vibrant colours: Report

A couple of case molds from case manufacturer Benks give us a fair idea of the iPhone 13’s design. The standard models are going to feature the unique diagonal camera arrangement whereas the Pro models continue to carry over the older design. The LiDAR sensors also seem to be reserved for the Pro variants. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a much bigger camera module than iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 dummy units leak

More iPhone 13 dummy units were shared by popular YouTube content creator Marques Brownlee, showing the design in a more polished form. The flat sides are here to stay and so will the three sizes that we got to see with the iPhone 12 series last year. The alleged iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini hold their rear cameras in a diagonal fashion, accompanied by the mic and LED flash. Also Read - Indonesian Minister urges govt to ban Fortnite in the country: Here's why

The Pro variant continues using the triangular layout we have seen since the iPhone 11 Pro days. However, the button placements and camera housing are slightly different when compared to the iPhone 12 series. Maybe there will be more changes internally to accommodate the new components.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 13 mass manufacturing has not started yet but with a September launch planned, Apple may be asking Foxconn and Pegatron to prepare for the new models. Hence, dummy units and molds are handed over to the case manufacturers in order to be ready once Apple puts these phones on sale.

This year, the biggest change to the iPhone comes in the form of a smaller display notch when compared to the iPhone 12. Apple has reportedly shifted the earpiece to the top edge while the FaceID sensors remain where they have been since 2017. The Pro models are expected to get LTPO displays with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras on these Pro models are also expected to get upgrades.