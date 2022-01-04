Apple still hasn t fixed iPhone 13 s missing noise cancellation for calls issue

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series back in September last year. Since then, Apple has rolled out five major updates to the iPhone 13 models. While some brought bug fixes, others brought major features such as ProRes video capture, Apple Music Voice plan, Digital Legacy for Apple ID, app privacy settings, and macro photo control for switching to the ultra-wide-angle lens on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max among others. Despite rolling out numerous updates, one feature that remains missing from Apple’s iPhone 13 series is – noise cancellation for calls. Also Read - Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

For those of you who aren’t sure, Apple’s noise cancellation for calls feature reduces ambient noise during phone calls when a user is holding the receiver to their ear. It can be accessed at: Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Phone Noise Cancellation. This feature has been available in all iPhone models up to the iPhone 12 series. However, it went missing from the iPhone 13 series at the time of launch and Apple, despite rolling out numerous updates, has failed to bring back this seemingly basic yet important feature. Also Read - AirPods Pro 2 to be the first Apple earbuds to come with support for lossless audio: Report

Now, the company has quietly acknowledged that all the models in the iPhone 13 series, which includes the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, are facing this issue, the Forbes reported. Also Read - Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion

Notably, the issue came into light after a Reddit thread detailing the issue went viral. “iPhone 13 doesn’t have it. No noise cancellation at all. If you’re on the street or in a loud bus, the person you’re calling won’t understand a thing. FaceTime has a new noise cancellation feature, called “Voice Isolation”. But it cannot be used for cellular calls,” the first Reddit poster wrote in the post.

In an update in the same post, the iPhone 13 user said that he had spoken with Apple Support wherein the engineers told him that the company was aware of the issue and that it was working towards fixing it. “Apple support confirmed that Apple engineers are working on it. Though, they couldn’t tell yet whether it’s a software or a hardware issue. In any case, there should be a solution in the coming weeks,” the Reddit user said.

In a second update, the Reddit user said that he had contacted Apple Support again and there is no timeline as to when this issue will be fixed.