iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Price, specs and more compared

Apple recently launched four new iPhones at its Far Out event in Cupertino– iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone 14 is better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple's history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, if you are planning to buy iPhone 13 here is the comparison between the last year's iPhone 13 and recently launched iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 Price

The discounts on the iPhone 13 during festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart have been mostly good, letting customers own the device for more than Rs 10,000 less than the launch price. Meanwhile, Apple is selling the iPhone 13 at Rs 69,990 on its online store in India.

iPhone 14 Price

The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. Pre-order availability for the iPhone 14 will become available starting September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will hit the markets on October 7. In the US, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus at $899.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Another major upgrade over the iPhone 12 is the battery size, and faster wireless charging support.

Under the hood rests the powerful A15 Bionic chip that comes with improved power efficiency to enhance battery life. The phone comes with a new Focus mode for managing notifications, and improvements to Maps, Messages, Wallet, Weather and other built-in apps. As for biometrics, the iPhone 13 gets support for Touch ID (in the power button), and Face ID as well.

iPhone 14 Specifications

The new iPhone 14 is incrementally better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple’s history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, when compared with the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 series falls short of high performance.

The notch itself is also what makes the standard iPhone models dramatically different from the Pro models. Looks-wise, the iPhone 14 series has the notch while the iPhone 14 Pro series uses what Apple calls a “dynamic island.” It, however, essentially is a new pill-plus-hole cutout. The new iPhone 14 models, however, are slightly thinner and use recycled materials as Apple continues with its efforts toward the environment. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.