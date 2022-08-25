comscore iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and Watch Series 8 to be launched at Apple's ‘Far Out’ event on September 7
The upcoming Apple event is dubbed ‘Far Out’ and will be live-streamed from Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7 at 10 am PT (10:30 in India).

Apple has finally set the date for its latest iPhone’s debut. The upcoming Apple event is dubbed ‘Far Out’ and will be live-streamed from Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7 at 10 am PT (10:30 in India). The event will also be livestreamed on Apple.com and other streaming sites. At the event, Apple will launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple may also use the event to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8, which will reportedly look similar to last year’s model. Apple has informed suppliers that it is now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better and it will ship 95 million devices. The iPhone maker told suppliers to increase the number of iPhones by 5 percent compared to the company’s prior expectations. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 launch event happening on September 7: Here's what to expect

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Also Read - How to see your Wi-Fi password on Android, iOS 16

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video. Also Read - iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

Apple Watch 8 specifications

The new Apple Watch 8 Series will most likely get the feature to detect body temperature. This feature is expected to be seen in the standard Apple Watch Series 8 as well. Apple will also be working on improving tracking sensors to measure aspects such as elevation.

The new Apple Watch Series will be powered by S8 processor which will be small upgrade to the S7 chip. The new Apple Watches are usually launched alongside the latest iPhone series. We can expect the new series to be launched around September.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 specifications

Apple is expected to launch a new pair of AirPods Pro earbuds this year. These AirPods Pro 2 earbuds were expected to come with a built-in heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. For the unversed, the first and the only AirPods Pro earbuds were launched in 2019.

These earbuds are expected to come with features like improved audio quality, noise-cancellation, and Spatial Audio. As per a new report, the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will be powered by the new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip with support for improved adaptive noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and Audio Sharing.

In terms of design, the AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case. Additionally, these AirPods Pro might come with support for lossless playback.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 9:00 AM IST
