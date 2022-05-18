iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 launch date revealed

Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in this year. Now, a new report has claimed that the iPhone maker may also announce at least three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with iPhone 14 series on September 13. Also Read - Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Apple is also expected to finally unveil its highly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 truly wireless earbuds, reports iDropNews.

Apple iPhone 14 series expected specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

Apple Watch Series 8 expected specifications

Apple was planning to introduce the body temperature measurement feature in Watch Series 7 itself but couldn’t, as it could not optimise the algorithm. Hence, the tech giant is expected to release it in the upcoming watch series. Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a body temperature sensor and will be able to produce readings “in 2H22 if the algorithm meets Apple’s stringent requirements before mass production”.

Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple’s high requirements before mass production. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to get a faster chip and better activity tracking features including sleep tracking that could detect advanced sleep patterns and sleep apnea. In terms of design, the smartwatch might not see any major design updates, even when it comes to size. Also, previous reports have tipped the Watch Series 8 will get a car crash detection feature.

AirPods Pro 2 expected specifications

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that the AirPods Pro will come with support for Apple Lossless (ALAC) audio and a charging case that helps users track its location in case it is lost. He further added that the charging case will make a sound whenever the user is looking for them.

Kuo explained that the AirPods Pro 2 users will be able to connect their charging case with the Find My app on their iPhone. Notably, the same thing is used in the current AirPods Pro, the difference is that the earbuds were connected to the app instead of the charging case.

It is also expected that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a skin-detect sensor. Apple is likely to eliminate the short stem that sticks out of the bottom to make the earbuds more compact