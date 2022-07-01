comscore iPhone 14 demand will be reportedly much higher than iPhone 13
News

iPhone 14 demand will be much higher than iPhone 13: Report

Mobiles

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more.

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 demand will be reportedly much higher than iPhone 13

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year and now a new report has claimed that the demand for the upcoming iPhone 14 series in China is likely to surpass demand for the iPhone 13 models. Also Read - Apple's iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 52,900 but with conditions

In a new Twitter thread, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that a new survey “indicates that some Chinese distributors will have to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for iPhone 14 to ensure a sufficient supply. Also Read - Samsung will supply over 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 14 series

“The iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers and EMS is about 100 million and 90 million units in 2H22, respectively,” Kuo wrote. “The solid demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may reduce market concerns about the risk of the iPhone 14 order cut after the launch.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series might come with the biggest selfie camera update with autofocus

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 3:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 1, 2022 5:46 PM IST

