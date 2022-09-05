iPhone 14 full specifications and price leaked ahead of launch: Here are the details

Apple is all set to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 7. The iPhone 14 could be $50 cheaper than its predecessor, which started at $800. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 14 Max will cost $100 more than the vanilla model, which will put its price at $850 or $900 and both Pro models may get a $100 increase. The report states that the iPhone 14 (128GB model) will be priced at $749 (around Rs 60,000). To recall, the iPhone 13 was launched in the US for $799. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 likely to be announced on September 7 alongside iPhone 14, Watch 8

The iPhone 14 Pro models will likely get Apple's A16 Bionic chipset. The battery capacity is also expected to be improved. Keeping the Pro models aside, the vanilla iPhone 14 and 14 Max will stick to the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13 models. Both are expected to have 12MP primary cameras on the rear.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple may also use the event to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8, which will reportedly look similar to last year’s model. Apple has informed suppliers that it is now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better, and it will ship 95 million devices. The iPhone maker told suppliers to increase the number of iPhones by 5 percent compared to the company’s prior expectations.