comscore iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched in India at starting price of Rs 79,900
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iphone 14 Iphone 14 Plus Launched With A15 Bionic Better Cameras Launched
News

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched in India at starting price of Rs 79,900

Mobiles

While the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus look an awful lot like the previous generation, Apple has made some interesting upgrades to the new iPhones.

iphone14

Apple iPhone 14 has finally landed as the marquee and baseline model for the entire 2022 lineup. The iPhone 14 series has two models, much like before: the iPhone 14 and a brand-new iPhone 14 Plus, which replaces the mini iPhone that could not get much customers’ attention. The iPhone 14 still retains the notch of the iPhone 13 but the iPhone 14 Plus has a bigger OLED display and all-day battery life. But the iPhone 14 series surprisingly uses the A15 Bionic, which powers last year’s iPhone 13, but this version offers 15 percent faster graphics. Also Read - Apple Store goes down in India ahead of iPhone 14 launch

While the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus look an awful lot like the previous generation, Apple has made some interesting upgrades to the new iPhones. For instance, there is a new Photonic Engine, which essentially is a souped-up version of the Deep Fusion technology that now offers improved low light performance. Apple claims the iPhone 14 offers 49 percent better low-light photos and the Night Mode is now two times faster. It has also introduced satellite connectivity to the new iPhones and it is called “Emergency SOS via satellite.” The new service will be available in events of emergencies to let you connect to satellites for finding the location in an area that does not have cellular connectivity. Also Read - Apple Far Out event: How to watch livestream; iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8, Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2, more tipped

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus price

The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. Pre-order availability for the iPhone 14 series starts September 9 at 5.30 pm, but the iPhone 14 will become available starting September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will hit the markets on October 7. In the US, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus at $899. Also Read - iPhone 14 series to launch tomorrow: Check expected price, specifications and more

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus features, specifications

The new iPhone 14 is incrementally better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple’s history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, when compared with the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 series falls short of high performance.

The notch itself is also what makes the standard iPhone models dramatically different from the Pro models. Looks-wise, the iPhone 14 series has the notch while the iPhone 14 Pro series uses what Apple calls a “dynamic island.” It, however, essentially is a new pill-plus-hole cutout. The new iPhone 14 models, however, are slightly thinner and use recycled materials as Apple continues with its efforts toward the environment. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with better cameras, however, the graphic resolution of their sensors remains the same. The new 12-megapixel main camera offers better low-light photography. It also supports sensor stabilisation, which allows for videos shot on it to be jitter-free. There is an ultrawide camera as well on the rear system, which clicks photos with more details. Apple said the new Photonic Engine allows for better HDR in photos, especially in low light conditions. But it could just be a minor bump in the Deep Fusion technology. There is also a new Action Mode for shooting videos with gimbal steadiness.

As usual, Apple has not detailed the battery capacity of the new iPhones, but it claimed that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer “the best battery life” of any iPhone.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 11:25 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched along with new iPhone 14: Check price, features and more
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched along with new iPhone 14: Check price, features and more
Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 launched: Check details

Wearables

Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 launched: Check details

MG Hector 2022 Interiors in pics: View detailed images

automobile

MG Hector 2022 Interiors in pics: View detailed images

Apple Store goes down in India ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Mobiles

Apple Store goes down in India ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Apple Far Out event: iPhone 14, Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2 to launch tonight

News

Apple Far Out event: iPhone 14, Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2 to launch tonight

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched along with new iPhone 14: Check price, features and more

Apple Watch Ultra will set you back by a whopping Rs 89,990 in India: Check details

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched in India at starting price of Rs 79,900

Apple AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation, more battery life launched

Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 launched: Check details

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone
How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial

Features

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial
Hyundai Venue N Line Launched at a Metaverse Event in India, Check out the video for details

News

Hyundai Venue N Line Launched at a Metaverse Event in India, Check out the video for details
iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details