iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched in India at starting price of Rs 79,900

Apple iPhone 14 has finally landed as the marquee and baseline model for the entire 2022 lineup. The iPhone 14 series has two models, much like before: the iPhone 14 and a brand-new iPhone 14 Plus, which replaces the mini iPhone that could not get much customers’ attention. The iPhone 14 still retains the notch of the iPhone 13 but the iPhone 14 Plus has a bigger OLED display and all-day battery life. But the iPhone 14 series surprisingly uses the A15 Bionic, which powers last year’s iPhone 13, but this version offers 15 percent faster graphics. Also Read - Apple Store goes down in India ahead of iPhone 14 launch

While the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus look an awful lot like the previous generation, Apple has made some interesting upgrades to the new iPhones. For instance, there is a new Photonic Engine, which essentially is a souped-up version of the Deep Fusion technology that now offers improved low light performance. Apple claims the iPhone 14 offers 49 percent better low-light photos and the Night Mode is now two times faster. It has also introduced satellite connectivity to the new iPhones and it is called “Emergency SOS via satellite.” The new service will be available in events of emergencies to let you connect to satellites for finding the location in an area that does not have cellular connectivity. Also Read - Apple Far Out event: How to watch livestream; iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8, Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2, more tipped

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus price

The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. Pre-order availability for the iPhone 14 series starts September 9 at 5.30 pm, but the iPhone 14 will become available starting September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will hit the markets on October 7. In the US, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus at $899. Also Read - iPhone 14 series to launch tomorrow: Check expected price, specifications and more

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus features, specifications

The new iPhone 14 is incrementally better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple’s history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, when compared with the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 series falls short of high performance.

The notch itself is also what makes the standard iPhone models dramatically different from the Pro models. Looks-wise, the iPhone 14 series has the notch while the iPhone 14 Pro series uses what Apple calls a “dynamic island.” It, however, essentially is a new pill-plus-hole cutout. The new iPhone 14 models, however, are slightly thinner and use recycled materials as Apple continues with its efforts toward the environment. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with better cameras, however, the graphic resolution of their sensors remains the same. The new 12-megapixel main camera offers better low-light photography. It also supports sensor stabilisation, which allows for videos shot on it to be jitter-free. There is an ultrawide camera as well on the rear system, which clicks photos with more details. Apple said the new Photonic Engine allows for better HDR in photos, especially in low light conditions. But it could just be a minor bump in the Deep Fusion technology. There is also a new Action Mode for shooting videos with gimbal steadiness.

As usual, Apple has not detailed the battery capacity of the new iPhones, but it claimed that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer “the best battery life” of any iPhone.