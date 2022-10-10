comscore iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters
The Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, Watch SE, and Watch Ultra alerts law enforcement when you are in a crash.

  • iPhone 14 is alerting law enforcement about a crash when users are on a rollercoaster.
  • A robotic call tells 911 operators that there was a severe crash along with a sound recording.
  • The Crash Detection feature, however, can be disabled.
Apple’s new iPhone 14 brings a horde of new features. One of them is Crash Detection, which essentially alerts emergency services in your location when you are in a car crash. But it has a funnily unfunny side. It is reportedly calling the emergency number 911 in the US when the iPhone 14 user is enjoying their ride on a rollercoaster. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 4 might feature 6.1-inch LCD display with notch

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14 is sending law enforcement to amusement parks several times as the user was having all the fun on a rollercoaster. The functionality is allegedly mistaking the ride’s twists, turns, and sudden braking for a car mishap and sending the 911 team to the location. Also Read - Apple to mark THIS budget iPhone as obsolete next month

The new feature

The Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, Watch SE, and Watch Ultra is a part of iOS 16 and uses a gyroscopic sensor and high-g accelerometer to determine car crashes. The iPhone 14 sensors detect the impact and alert emergency services. When calling law enforcement, the Crash Detection feature would play an audio message that confirms to authorities that you have been in a car crash. The location is also sent alongside. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Buy Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs 43,000

In the case of the rollercoaster, the iPhone 14 sensors may have detected the same impact as during a car crash. Moreover, the audio recording sent to the authorities consisted of screams and loud music, simulating a car crash.

How it happened

According to the WSJ report, the iPhone 14 of a user who was strapped to a rollercoaster in a Cincinnati amusement park sent the car crash alert by making a call to 911. The robotic voice on the call informed the 911 operators that there was a severe crash and that the person was not responding. It is important to note that Apple’s algorithm affirmatively said there was a crash, not there might have been a severe crash.

A previous test by WSJ journalist Joanna Stern showed the Crash Detection feature is not reliable at all times, but it certainly is efficient enough to ruin your fun when riding on a rollercoaster. So the next time you are going to an amusement park and are planning to hop on a rollercoaster, either make sure to leave your iPhone 14 behind or put your iPhone 14 on the airplane made (no network means no call or SMS) or disable the feature.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 1:54 PM IST
