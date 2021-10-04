iPhone 14 leaks appear again: Next iPhone to bring 2TB storage, suggests report

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 13 series globally. This time along we got to see a 1TB variant of the Pro models, which is the largest storage variant yet. Now, the company could be looking to launch a 2TB variant of the upcoming iPhone 14 Also Read - This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing

Pro models with storage options of up to a whopping 1 TB and now a new report has claimed that the next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB, reports MyDrivers.

According to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, top-tier “iPhone 14” models will adopt a 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS image sensor for wide-angle camera module duties.

“We believe that the new 2H2022 iPhone may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously,” Kuo said in a note to investors.

“With 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 iPhone increases to about 2.5 um, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level,” he added.

The company typically concentrates on wide-angle camera technology first, with the benefits trickling down to telephoto and ultra-wide angle systems in subsequent years.

The sensor could support hybrid-operating modes to maximise pixel size and capitalise on the hardware’s light-gathering capabilities.

Under the hood, the upcoming iPhone is expected to run on iOS 16 and pack a 3,815mAh battery with fast-charging support.