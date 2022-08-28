comscore iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection: Here's how
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iphone 14 May Allow You To Make Calls And Send Messages Without A 4g Or 5g Cellular Connection Heres How
News

iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection

Mobiles

Apple may announce its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone 14 in partnership with Globalstar.

iPhone 14 series price

iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection

Apple is all set to launch iPhone 14 lineup on September 7 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming models will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without cellular coverage. According to Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates, Apple may announce its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone in partnership with Globalstar. Globalstar owns a constellation of LEO satellites, and Apple is about to announce that the next iPhone will be able to access them. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has also recently launched mobile satellite Internet access. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October: All you need to know

The upcoming lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. This could allow iPhone 14 users to make calls and send messages without the need for a 4G or 5G cellular connection. During the launch event on September 7 titled ‘far Out’, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 gadgets. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four new iPhones that Apple is slated to release this year.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

  • Published Date: August 28, 2022 11:59 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection: Here's how
Mobiles
iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection: Here's how
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, August 28: Check out the latest active codes

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, August 28: Check out the latest active codes

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live match online today

News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live match online today

ED inquiry on CoinSwitch not linked to money laundering under PMLA: CEO

News

ED inquiry on CoinSwitch not linked to money laundering under PMLA: CEO

Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Safari and Harrier in India: Check official images, price and more

Photo Gallery

Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Safari and Harrier in India: Check official images, price and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection: Here's how

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, August 28: Check out the latest active codes

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live match online today

ED inquiry on CoinSwitch not linked to money laundering under PMLA: CEO

Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Safari and Harrier in India: Check official images, price and more

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More
UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4