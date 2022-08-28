iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection: Here's how

Apple is all set to launch iPhone 14 lineup on September 7 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming models will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without cellular coverage. According to Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates, Apple may announce its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone in partnership with Globalstar. Globalstar owns a constellation of LEO satellites, and Apple is about to announce that the next iPhone will be able to access them. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has also recently launched mobile satellite Internet access. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October: All you need to know

The upcoming lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. This could allow iPhone 14 users to make calls and send messages without the need for a 4G or 5G cellular connection. During the launch event on September 7 titled ‘far Out’, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 gadgets. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four new iPhones that Apple is slated to release this year.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.