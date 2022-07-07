iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series globally in September this year. This series is likely to launch four handsets, just like its predecessor series and now a new report has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is going to use OLED display panels made by Chinese company BOE for the upcoming iPhone 14 line. Also Read - iPhone 14 to launch around September, component shipments reportedly underway: Check details

As per report, BOE’s panels for the upcoming iPhone 14 models were certified by Apple last Thursday, and the display maker is planning to start mass produce them soon. In addition, the mass shipments of the panels to Apple will take place in September. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series to reportedly feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG and BOE

BOE has previously provided the panels for both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. BOE will supply 6.1-inch LTPS OLED panels for the base iPhone 14 model. The report estimates that BOE will receive orders for 5 million units while LG Display and Samsung Display will receive orders for 25 and 60 million respectively.

iPhone 14 price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read – Top 3 ways you can block a contact on Apple’s iPhone.

iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.