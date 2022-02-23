comscore iPhone 14 may offer much better battery life than iPhone 13: Report
iPhone 14 may offer much better battery life than iPhone 13: Report

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in or around September. The latest report suggests the upcoming iPhone will feature better battery life than iPhone 13 series, thanks to a new 5G chipset.

  Published: February 23, 2022 2:56 PM IST
The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in or around September. The latest report suggests the upcoming iPhone will feature better battery life than iPhone 13 series, thanks to a new 5G chipset. Also Read - iPhone 13 discounted in India, available at an effective price of Rs 50,900

According to a new report from the Economic Daily News, TSMC has obtained all orders for Apple’s 5G radio frequency or RF chips for this year’s flagship iPhone models. The new chips will be purportedly manufactured using TSMC’s 6nm process. Also Read - Apple’s foldable iPhone delayed until 2025 as the company works on foldable MacBook first: Report

The 6nm process for 5G RF chips can provide a physically smaller chip with lower power consumption. Also Read - Apple might release four new Macs with M2 chip this year

The smaller chip would free up valuable space inside the iPhone 14 for other components such as a larger battery.

The modem of the iPhone 14 is also said to be bringing support for Wi-Fi 6E, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series smartphones with Wi-Fi 6.

Apple last year launched iPhone 13 Pro models with storage options of up to a whopping 1 TB and now the next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up mayAcome with up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

According to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, top-tier “iPhone 14” models will adopt a 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS image sensor for wide-angle camera module duties.

“We believe that the new 2H2022 iPhone may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously,” Kuo said in a note to investors.

(Inputs from IANS)

