Apple last month launched the all-new iPhone 14 lineup globally including in India. The company launched four models namely, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, except for the iPhone 14 Plus, every other model was on sale almost immediately after the launch. Now, finally, the Plus model is available for purchase in the country starting today.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus price in India, offers

Apple's largest non-Pro iPhone is now available for sale in the country at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB variant costs Rs 99,900, whereas, the maxed-out variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,19,900.

The smartphone has multiple color options such as Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Purple, and Product Red. It is available in online as well as offline stores across India.

Interestingly, those with HDFC Bank Credit cards will be able to receive a Rs 5,000 instant discount on non-EMI as well as EMI transactions. No-cost EMI is also available on the phone with select Banks.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specifications and features

The iPhone 14 Plus sports the same design as the iPhone 14 but gets bigger in size. It has a large 6.7-inch Super Retina display with a 1284 x 2778 pixels resolution. It is an OLED panel with a notch on top. The screen has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and boasts a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple has its own Ceramic Sheild glass protection for the display.

It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset having a five-core GPU, which is also present in the iPhone 13 Pro models. It comes with 6GB of RAM and has up to 512GB of internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, it has a dual camera system with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It goes without saying that the camera on the phone will be able to shoot smooth video, thanks to OIS support.

If have a knack for videography, you’d like to know that the Plus can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps. Upfront, it has a 12MP selfie snapper which is also capable of 4K videos.

It packs a 4,325mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of battery life. It has face unlock support and comes with 5G connectivity.