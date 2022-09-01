Apple iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

Apple has set the date for its latest iPhone’s debut. The upcoming Apple event is dubbed ‘Far Out’ and will be live-streamed from Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7 at 10 am PT (10:30 in India). At the event, Apple will launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, a new report has claimed that iPhone 14 could be $50 cheaper than its predecessor, which started at $800. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 14 Max will cost $100 more than the vanilla model, which will put its price at $850 or $900 and both Pro models may get a $100 increase. Apple has informed suppliers that it is now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better and it will ship 95 million devices. The iPhone maker told suppliers to increase the number of iPhones by 5 percent compared to the company’s prior expectations . Also Read - iPhone 14 to Xiaomi 12T Pro: Upcoming smartphones in September 2022

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Also Read - Apple's upcoming iPhone SE is expected to look like iPhone XR

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 30W fast charging tipped once again

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple may also use the event to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8, which will reportedly look similar to last year’s model.

The new Apple Watch 8 Series will most likely get the feature to detect body temperature. This feature is expected to be seen in the standard Apple Watch Series 8 as well. Apple will also be working on improving tracking sensors to measure aspects such as elevation.