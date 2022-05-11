iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max major specs revealed, here's how much the Apple devices will cost

Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, the latest leak has revealed some of the possible specifications and price of the new iPhone 14 Max as well as iPhone 14 Pro. According to tipster @shadow_leak on Twitter, the Cupertino based giant’s iPhone 14 Max will sport a 6.68 inch flexible OLED panels that has a resolution of 2,248×1,284 pixels. This screen will have a 458ppi pixel density and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Apple pulls the plug on its last iPod lineup after 20 years

iPhone 14 Max Price

The tipster also shared the pricing of the iPhone 14 Max. Apparently, the 6GB + 128GB model will be priced at $899. Also Read - How to reset your iPhone

iPhone 14 Max specifications

In terms of optics, the iPhone 14 Max will come with a dual camera set, both of which will be using a 12MP sensor. The iPhone 14 Max, will also have 6GB of superfast LPDDR4X RAM. It will be available with either 128 or 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Max will reportedly be powered by A 15 Bionic (5nm TSMC). Also Read - Apple Car new details revealed: What we know so far

iPhone 14 Pro Price

The Pro model will likely have four storage options – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 128GB model will be priced at $1099.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro on the other hand will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. The iPhone may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.