iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: All you need to know

Cupertino based tech giant, Apple at its Far Out Event announced the launch of the new Apple Watch 8, new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds along with the latest iPhone 14 series smartphones. The latest series of smartphones from Apple comprises four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, some iPhone 14 Pro customers on the Verizon network in the U.S. are reporting issues with slow and unreliable 5G cellular connections and calls randomly dropping. Also Read - How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14: A step-by-step guide

“I think it is something with the new iPhones. My signal is usually 1 to 2 bars at home with a 14 pro, but my brother is on my plan with an iPhone 13 and when he’s over he has all 4 bars. His 13 also gets much better speeds on 5G than I do currently. Hopefully it’s something an iOS update will fix,”a Reddit user mentioned. Also Read - How to make stickers from photos in iOS 16: A step-by-step guide

Another user noted that they’re experiencing slow 5G speeds on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ on the Verizon network. “Is anyone else having major issues with their cellular service on the iPhone 14/14 Pro series? Ever since switching from my iPhone 13 Pro Max, I’ve had nothing but constant issues which include: Slow data (at times even when right next to a 5G UW tower). Frequent cellular service drops – noticing this happen especially when the phone switches on 5G, but even happens when my phone is on Wi-Fi calling (this is to the point where I cannot reliably use texting for SMS),” the user said. According to some, signal/call drops are more common when the device has 5G turned on. Also Read - iPhone 15 Ultra may have Apple's biggest redesign in years

The problem seems to occur over Verizon’s 5G network. Reddit member Chris44344 says, “I’m in Georgia as well and my data speeds have been quite a bit faster on my iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to my 12 Pro Max. However, Verizon’s data network overall isn’t good most of the time around here so you’re probably in a congested area. I’ve found that T-Mobile offers significantly faster data speeds in Georgia and AT&T is more consistent. Either are better choices over Verizon.”

As per report, Apple or Verizon has not yet addressed the connectivity issues and users will have to wait indefinitely until one of them fixes them.

Meanwhile, Apple rolled out an iOS update for the camera shakiness issues that were reported in some new iPhone 14 Pro devices. Apple is rolling out the new iOS 16.0.2 update to fix this issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera. The issue was reported on third party applications like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The update is available for all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16.

The camera issue was causing unwanted sounds while recording videos on an iPhone 14 Pro device. The new update also fixes a problem with transferring data from an old iPhone to an iPhone 14. Some users were reporting that while transferring data from an old iPhone to the new iPhone 14, the new device’s screen would turn completely black. The issue could only be resolved using a hard reset.