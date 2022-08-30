Apple has scheduled to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. Ahead of its launch, there are multiple last batch leaks revealing the key details of the phones. Months back, there was a leak that revealed the presence of 30W fast charging support on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. Now, the leaker DuanRui has reported that the Pro models will indeed get improved fast charging. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro may click better ultrawide photos even in low light

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature improved fast charging.

These are not the only leaks suggesting an improved fast charging, another leak by Kioriku suggests the same 30W fast charging support on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Also Read - Apple Watch Pro might feature a flat display and a 47mm case: Report

Although it is yet to be confirmed, Apple will likely offer the 30W fast chargers separately. In the box, you can expect a USB-C to lightning cable. Also Read - iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection

Other than the fast charging, the iPhone 14 Pro duo will also get some more interesting improvements. A piece of recent information from Ming-Chi Kuo sheds light on the Pro series’ cameras.

He has revealed that the Pro and Pro Max models will get ultra-wide lenses with larger sensor sizes. The Pro models will have an ultra-wide lens with 1.4-micrometre pixels as compared to 1.0-micrometre pixels on the predecessors.

While this improved technology will offer better low-light performance, the cost of adding it may have gone up by 70 percent for Apple as compared to the previous solution. In addition to the ultrawide’s larger sensor, the main cameras on the Pro models are said to be upgraded to 48MP.

As for the performance, the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely get Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset. The battery capacity is also expected to be improved.

Keeping the Pro models aside, the vanilla iPhone 14 and 14 Max will stick to the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13 models. Both are expected to have 12MP primary cameras on the rear. The display will likely stay at 60Hz.