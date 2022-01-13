iPhone 14 Pro may launch with 48-megapixel camera: From specs to camera design, all we know so far

Apple’s iPhone has yet to see a more megapixel camera, but now it looks like the tech giant is in the mood to join the megapixel game. As per new reports, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could pack the biggest camera upgrade yet. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might be priced Rs 7,000 more than the iPhone 13 Pro models, pricing leaked

According to a MacRumors report, the analyst at TrendForce put out new research which suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could come with pill-shaped camera holes at the top. Earlier, a note from Haitong International Securities analyst Pu said that Apple might upgrade the cameras on its pro models, which will result in including a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle camera. As per the report, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models might come with the same 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensor. However, the primary sensor will be upgraded to 48-megapixel. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 might be the first iPhone to come with a punch-hole display

After several reports earlier this year claimed that Apple might cut the number of iPhones, a new report suggests that the tech giant will unveil four new iPhone models without the Mini model in the second half of 2022. Also Read - iPhone 14 fresh leak reveals interesting details about the next iPhone model

Earlier reports suggested that Apple might ditch the notch on 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max this year by placing the 3D Face ID tech under the display. To recall, the tech giant decided to stick with the notch for its iPhone 13 series. It will be interesting to see what the company could do with the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Notch-less smartphones have already been there by the other smartphones, including Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Vivo, and others.

The reports claim that Apple actually intends to use an elliptical punch hole, as in, Samsung has a dual front-facing camera on the S10 series. Still, it will have a selfie camera, while it will have a dedicated circular punch hole at the top. The right side will be for the Face ID component.